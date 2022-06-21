Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACN traded up $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,630. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.14. The company has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.
Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.