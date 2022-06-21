Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes $532,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.
Shares of VV traded up $4.14 on Tuesday, reaching $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,561. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
