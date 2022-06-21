Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $16.05 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

