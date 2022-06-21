Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $24.84 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

