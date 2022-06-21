Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.71. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

