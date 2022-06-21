Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,945 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.19.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.45. 2,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

