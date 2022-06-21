Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

