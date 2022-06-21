Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1,471.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.