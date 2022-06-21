Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.