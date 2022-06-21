Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,471,000.

NYSE JBT opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

