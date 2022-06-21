Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.