Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.16.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

