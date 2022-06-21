Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.