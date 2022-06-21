Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 55,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
