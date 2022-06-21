Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.
BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.
In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
