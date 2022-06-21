Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $192.64 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

