Cellcom Israel (CELJF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cellcom Israel to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion -$53.00 million -38.64 Cellcom Israel Competitors $17.83 billion $970.47 million 10.16

Cellcom Israel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel. Cellcom Israel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cellcom Israel and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel Competitors 168 586 1085 44 2.53

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 82.83%. Given Cellcom Israel’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellcom Israel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel’s peers have a beta of 5.86, indicating that their average share price is 486% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -1.08% -2.40% -0.66% Cellcom Israel Competitors -39.07% 28.53% -4.74%

Summary

Cellcom Israel peers beat Cellcom Israel on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators. It also provides switchboard, communication systems management, and information security services; and conference call, server hosting, and cloud services, as well as equipment and repair services for end equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 10.7 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

