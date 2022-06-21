Cellframe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $517,928.00 (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $517,928.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,698,102 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

