Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $202,357.75 and $1.53 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

