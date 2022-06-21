ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Achieves Market Cap of $3.59 Million

ChangeNOW Token (NOW) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. One ChangeNOW Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. ChangeNOW Token has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $495.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00807025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00079822 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00489389 BTC.

ChangeNOW Token Profile

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 84,558,980 coins. The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io . ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

