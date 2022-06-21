ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $3,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,145,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,013,311.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,165,493 shares of company stock valued at $32,721,630. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

