Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,808,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

