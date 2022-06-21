CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 67,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,469. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.