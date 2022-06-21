CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.