CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.04. 34,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,089. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.33. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

