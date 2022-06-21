CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,774,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 856,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,072,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

