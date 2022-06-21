CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 239 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The company has a market capitalization of $284.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

