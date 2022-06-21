CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,623 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of SLB traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 624,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,357,850. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

