CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 45 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

