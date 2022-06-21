CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 643 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.49. 168,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

