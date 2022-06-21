Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 39,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $712.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,842 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 77,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

