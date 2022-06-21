Cim LLC Has $16.56 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.1% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.56. 53,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.