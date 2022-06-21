Cim LLC Purchases 10,358 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 227.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.3% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.76. 23,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,306. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

