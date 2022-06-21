Cim LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.13. 40,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,955. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.