Cim LLC Sells 14,802 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cim LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 3.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.22 on Tuesday, reaching $192.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,803. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.78. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

