Cim LLC Sells 195 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.6% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,264,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 139.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock traded up $41.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,948.21. 6,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,880. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,265.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.83.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

