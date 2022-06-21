Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. 306,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,060,378. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

