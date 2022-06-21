Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 284 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $151.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.10. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.