Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,054 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

