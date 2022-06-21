Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,380,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after buying an additional 232,455 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $115.23. 5,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,535. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

