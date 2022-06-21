Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,865 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 160,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

SLYG traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $69.77. 558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,418. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

