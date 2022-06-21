Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. 3,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,585. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

