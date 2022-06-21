Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $457,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,022. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

