Clarus Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 394,173 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.34 and a 200 day moving average of $252.94. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

