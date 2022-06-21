Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.86 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 131,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,090. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.