Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 463,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,346,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,166. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11.

