CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001885 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 55% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $264.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,859,141 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.