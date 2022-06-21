Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

