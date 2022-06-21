Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CGEAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.43.

CGEAF stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $97.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

