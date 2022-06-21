Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 632,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,507,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

